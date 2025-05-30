Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Services exports up 8.8% on year in Apr-25, imports up marginally

Services exports up 8.8% on year in Apr-25, imports up marginally

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that during April 2025, services exports came in at US$ 32.84 billion, up 8.8% on year while services imports also edged up by 0.9% on year to US$ 16.90 billion. However, services exports and imports fell 7.74% and 3.24% respectively on monthly basis. Net services export earnings also tanked by 12% on month to US$ 15.94 billion during the month.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

