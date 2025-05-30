Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 170.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.20% to Rs 68.35 crore

Net profit of Active Clothing Co rose 170.90% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 80.20% to Rs 68.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.87% to Rs 8.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.46% to Rs 296.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

68.3537.93296.15212.3510.5212.979.309.855.033.5817.1413.183.351.5110.015.913.631.348.454.86

