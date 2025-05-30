Landmark Cars drops after Q4 PAT slumps 87% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Landmark Cars fell 5.79% to Rs 455.95 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 86.6% YoY to Rs 1.42 crore despite a 26.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,091.22 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 73.9% YoY to Rs 4.03 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA increased 8.19% to Rs 60.8 crore in Q4 FY25, recording the growth of 8.19% compared with Rs 56.2 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year, while EBITDA margin reduced at 5.6% in Q4 FY25 as against 6.5% in Q4 FY24.

Proforma revenues climbed 17.43% to Rs 1,526 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,299.5 crore in Q4 FY24.

For full year, the companys consolidated net profit declined 71.6% to Rs 15.93 crore despite of 22.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4025.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Re 50 paise per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, Citroen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, KIA and MG Motors. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third party financial and insurance products.

