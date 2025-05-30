Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BIGBLOC Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

BIGBLOC Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.79% to Rs 20.60 crore

Net loss of BIGBLOC Construction reported to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.79% to Rs 20.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.12% to Rs 67.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.6023.62 -13 67.20106.87 -37 OPM %-11.5510.03 --5.1219.21 - PBDT-3.222.97 PL -4.9619.58 PL PBT-4.611.68 PL -9.5214.83 PL NP-3.760.94 PL -7.3011.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 12.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Fortune Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Covidh Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

New Light Apparels standalone net profit declines 42.11% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story