Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 21.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 346.32 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 21.29% to Rs 22.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 346.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 398.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.346.32398.477.597.7139.8548.3728.7137.0322.4128.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News