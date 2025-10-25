Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 21.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 21.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 346.32 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 21.29% to Rs 22.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 346.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 398.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales346.32398.47 -13 OPM %7.597.71 -PBDT39.8548.37 -18 PBT28.7137.03 -22 NP22.4128.47 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Covance Softsol consolidated net profit rises 109.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Dr Reddys Lab Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 1,437 cr

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.21% in the September 2025 quarter

SBI Cards Q2 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 445 cr

eClerx Services Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 183 cr

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story