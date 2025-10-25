Covance Softsol consolidated net profit rises 109.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.11% to Rs 33.17 crore

Net profit of Covance Softsol rose 109.84% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 65.11% to Rs 33.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.1720.0925.7517.979.834.169.794.107.683.66

