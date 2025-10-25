eClerx Services Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 183 cr

eClerx Services's consolidated net profit rose 30.62% to Rs 183.19 crore on a 20.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,004.85 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 was at Rs 245 crore, up 30.42% from Rs 187.86 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

The company reported operating revenue of Rs 1,004.9 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, up 20.8% YoY from Rs 831.8 crore in the same period last year. In USD terms, operating revenue rose 16.9% YoY to USD 115.5 million from USD 98.8 million. Total revenue, including other income, stood at Rs 1,035.2 crore, reflecting a 22.6% YoY growth.