eClerx Services Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
eClerx Services's consolidated net profit rose 30.62% to Rs 183.19 crore on a 20.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,004.85 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 was at Rs 245 crore, up 30.42% from Rs 187.86 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

The company reported operating revenue of Rs 1,004.9 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, up 20.8% YoY from Rs 831.8 crore in the same period last year. In USD terms, operating revenue rose 16.9% YoY to USD 115.5 million from USD 98.8 million. Total revenue, including other income, stood at Rs 1,035.2 crore, reflecting a 22.6% YoY growth.

EBIT for the period was Rs 298.3 crore, up by 28.1% YoY and up by 27.1% QoQ, while EBITDA margin was at 28.8% in Q2 FY26. As of 30 September 2025, the total delivery headcount stood at 21,293, up 18% YoY.

eClerx Services is engaged in providing critical business operations services to global Fortune 500 clients, including several of the world's leading companies across financial services, cable and telecommunications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel and leisure, software, and high tech.

Shares of eClerx Services advanced 2.03% to close at Rs 4,445.10 on Friday, 24 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

