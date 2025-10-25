3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 1.78 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 4.21% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.781.7475.8474.141.351.291.331.280.990.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News