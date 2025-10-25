Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Cards Q2 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 445 cr

SBI Cards Q2 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 445 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SBI Cards and Payment Services reported 9.97% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 444.77 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 404.42 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,960.98 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 12.21% year on year.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 599.77 crore, up by 10% from Rs 545.21 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total income increased by 13% to Rs 5,136 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 4,556 crore in Q2 FY25. This growth was primarily driven by a 9% rise in interest income to Rs 2,490 crore from Rs 2,290 crore, and a 16% increase in fee and commission income to Rs 2,471 crore from Rs 2,131 Cr during the same period. Additionally, finance costs declined by 4% to Rs 760 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 788 crore in Q2 FY25, mainly due to a lower cost of borrowings.

Total operating costs increased by 24% to Rs 2,484 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2,011 crore in Q2 FY25, reflecting higher business volumes and operational expansion.

Earnings before credit costs rose by 8% to Rs 1,892 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 1,757 crore in Q2 FY25.

Impairment losses and bad debt expenses increased by 7% to Rs 1,293 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 1,212 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company continued to deliver strong business performance in Q2 FY26, with cards-in-force growing by 10% year-on-year to 2.15 crore, compared to 1.96 crore in Q2 FY25. New account volumes stood at 936K in Q2 FY26, up from 904K in the corresponding quarter last year. Spends recorded a robust 31% YoY growth, reaching Rs 107,063 crore as against Rs 81,893 crore in Q2 FY25, while receivables increased by 8% to Rs 59,845 crore, compared to Rs 55,601 crore in Q2 FY25.

The companys market share for cards-in-force stood at 19.0% (Q2 FY25: 18.5%) and for spends at 17.0% (Q2 FY25: 15.7%), maintaining its position as #2 in cards-in-force and #3 in spends within the industry.

On asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 2.85% of gross advances as of 30 September 2025, compared to 3.27% as of 30 September 2024, reflecting an improvement in asset quality. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) were at 1.29% as of 30 September 2025, as against 1.19% as of 30 September 2024.

As of 30 September 30, 2025, the company's CRAR was 22.5% compared to 22.1 % as of 30 September 2024. The Tier I capital requirement for an NBFC-ND-SI is a minimum of 10% at all times. The companys Tier I capital stood at 17.5% as of 30 September 2025, compared to 16.3% as of September 30, 2024, indicating a strong capital adequacy position well above the regulatory requirement.

Total advances (net of provisions) were Rs 57,856 crore as of 30 September 2025, up from Rs 53,935 crore as of 31 March 2025. The companys net worth also increased to Rs 14,861 croroe as of 30 September 2025, compared to Rs 13,853 crore as of 31 March 2025, demonstrating continued strengthening of the balance sheet.

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel, and banking partnerships cards along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders' segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services rose 0.21% to close at Rs 930.40 on Friday, 24 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

eClerx Services Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 183 cr

NRB Bearings Management changes

Jinkushal Industries consolidated net profit rises 167.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Latent View jumps after Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Brigade Hotel Ventures consolidated net profit rises 69.53% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story