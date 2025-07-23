Infosys collaborates with AGCO to transform IT operations, HR functions

Infosys announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with AGCO Corporation to enhance AGCO's operational framework for growth through responsive IT solutions and automation technologies.

AGCO Corporation, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technology.

This new engagement spans IT infrastructure and HR operations, empowering AGCO with an efficient and future-ready operational framework.

HR operations aimed at elevating employee experience, streamlining processes and driving efficiency within AGCOs human resource functions, in collaboration with the Infosys BPM practice. IT infrastructure operations leveraging best-in-class offerings like Infosys Polycloud, a part of Infosys Cobalt, along with automation technologies aimed at simplifying, standardizing, and optimizing AGCOs IT ecosystem.

Infosys is helping AGCO simplify operations and reduce costs by deploying generative AI for tasks such as knowledge management, issue analysis, classification, and incident resolution. Using Infosys Topaz, a suite of AI-first solutions and platforms, the collaboration will provide AGCO with advanced tools to support its ongoing growth. Viren Shah, chief digital & information officer, AGCO Corporation, said, At AGCO, were committed to delivering excellence in everything we do, always putting Farmers First. Collaborating with Infosys is intended to enable us to create a responsive, streamlined and innovative operational ecosystem within IT and other functions that allows our teams to focus on critical and strategic initiatives that center on the farmer.