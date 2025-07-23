Huhtamaki India standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 591.94 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India declined 35.29% to Rs 24.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 591.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 620.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.591.94620.987.195.1546.2133.2933.1221.3424.9438.54

