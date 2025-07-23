Artson reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.18% to Rs 44.74 crore

Net profit of Artson reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 79.18% to Rs 44.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.44.7424.977.479.611.04-0.060.47-0.690.22-0.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News