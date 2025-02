SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 9.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.00% to Rs 42.49 crore

Net profit of SG Finserve rose 9.42% to Rs 23.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.00% to Rs 42.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.42.4952.4678.7289.7632.2828.9832.1528.9423.6921.65

