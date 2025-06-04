Rajnandini Metal standalone net profit rises 31.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.97% to Rs 208.53 crore

Net profit of Rajnandini Metal rose 31.03% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.97% to Rs 208.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 315.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 15.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.75% to Rs 1033.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1212.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.