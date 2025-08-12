Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit declines 89.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.57% to Rs 28.90 crore

Net profit of Shah Metacorp declined 89.33% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.57% to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.9046.2910.977.453.873.472.812.642.4923.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News