Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit declines 89.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales decline 37.57% to Rs 28.90 crore

Net profit of Shah Metacorp declined 89.33% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.57% to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.9046.29 -38 OPM %10.977.45 -PBDT3.873.47 12 PBT2.812.64 6 NP2.4923.34 -89

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

