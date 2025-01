Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit rises 289.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 208.75% to Rs 39.86 crore

Net profit of Shah Metacorp rose 289.61% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 208.75% to Rs 39.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.39.8612.915.7711.393.991.683.110.803.000.77

