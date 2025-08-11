Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:35 PM IST
Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 7.25 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.257.05 3 OPM %4.554.11 -PBDT0.240.22 9 PBT0.070.08 -13 NP0.060.07 -14

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

