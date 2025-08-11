Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 7.25 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.257.054.554.110.240.220.070.080.060.07

