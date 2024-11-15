Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shakti Press standalone net profit declines 83.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 3.08 crore

Net profit of Shakti Press declined 83.87% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.082.82 9 OPM %15.9123.76 -PBDT0.200.49 -59 PBT0.050.31 -84 NP0.050.31 -84

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

