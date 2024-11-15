Shakti Press standalone net profit declines 83.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 3.08 crore

Net profit of Shakti Press declined 83.87% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.082.8215.9123.760.200.490.050.310.050.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News