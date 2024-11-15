Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 0.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 65.25 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 0.68% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 65.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.65.2562.9629.7533.9922.1422.2121.7621.9416.2916.18

