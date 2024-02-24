Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps bags order worth Rs 84 cr from HAREDA

Shakti Pumps bags order worth Rs 84 cr from HAREDA

Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shakti Pumps (India) announced that it has received work order from Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA) for supply of 2,443 pumps under KUSUM‐3 scheme.

The order includes supply, installation and commissioning of solar water pumping systems.

The total consideration of order is Rs 84.30 crore and it will be executed within 90 days from the date of issue of work order.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shakti Pumps (India) is a manufacturer of stainless-steel pumps & energy efficient motors. The company holds dominating position in domestic solar pumps industry with more than 35% market share in KUSUM scheme.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 45.2 crore in Q3 FY24 which is steeply higher than Rs 11.2 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operation jumped 57% YoY to Rs 495.62 crore recorded in the third quarter of FY24.

The scrip shed 0.60% to settle at Rs 1,389.05 on Friday, 23 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KSB Limited secures prestigious LOA for Solar Water Pumping Systems Under PM-KUSUM III Scheme

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Metal stocks edge higher

JSW Steel forms JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

Metal shares gain

Juniper Hotels IPO ends with decent subscription

Foseco India Q4 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 1.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Rain Inds reports dismal Q4 performance

Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 50 cr in wholly owned subsidiary

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story