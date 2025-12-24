Shakti Pumps India gains after securing Rs 65-cr solar pump order from MPUVN

Shakti Pumps India rose 1.06% to Rs 741.05 after the company received a work order worth Rs 65.20 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVN) for the supply of solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across the state of Madhya Pradesh.In an exchange filing, the company said the order involves the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of 1,897 stand-alone off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme. The total order value is around Rs 65.20 crore.
The company added that the project is scheduled to be executed within 120 days from the date of the work order.
Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump motors, and other products.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 10.56% to Rs 90.71 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 101.42 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5% YoY to Rs 666.35 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.
