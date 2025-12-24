Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy gains on bagging Rs 128-cr NTPC order for green hydrogen project

KPI Green Energy gains on bagging Rs 128-cr NTPC order for green hydrogen project

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

KPI Green Energy added 1.95% to Rs 429 after it has received three notifications of award (NOAs) from NTPC for setting up a plasma gasification-based green hydrogen generation project at NTPC's NETRA facility in Greater Noida.

The project involves establishing a 1 tonne-per-day (TPD) green hydrogen plant using plasma-induced radiant energy gasification technology, which converts municipal solid waste (MSW), refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and agricultural waste into synthesis gas for hydrogen production. The initiative aims to support waste-to-energy solutions while reducing landfill dependency and environmental impact.

The scope of work under the NOAs includes design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of plant and equipment, transportation, erection, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning, along with operation and maintenance of the plant for a period of two years. Civil and structural steel works are also part of the overall project execution, as per NTPCs bidding documents.

The aggregate contract value of the awards stands at Rs 128.49 crore.

This marks KPI Green Energys entry into the green hydrogen segment and is among the early plasma gasification-based green hydrogen projects in India.

The company said the order represents a strategic expansion of its renewable energy portfolio, which currently includes solar, wind and hybrid power projects, and underscores its intent to scale up presence in emerging clean energy technologies such as waste-to-energy and green hydrogen.

KPI Green Energy develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar and hybrid power plants as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and as a service provider to Captive Power Producers (CPP) under the brand name of 'Solarism.'

NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) along with its subsidiaries/ associates & JVs is primarily involved in generation and sale of bulk power to State power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration and coal mining.

Shares of NTPC fell 0.15% to Rs 322.75 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dev IT bags Rs 9-cr orders across government, enterprise segments

Volumes soar at Castrol India Ltd counter

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 2.73%, rises for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.02%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story