Dev IT bags Rs 9-cr orders across government, enterprise segments

Dev Information Technology announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 8.6 crore across government and enterprise segments, strengthening its near-term revenue visibility.

In an exchange filing, the company said it has received an order worth Rs 6.97 crore from the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat, a Government of Gujarat entity. The contract involves Microsoft Office Suitebased automation across government educational institutions and is scheduled to be completed on or before 5 February 2026.

The company has also bagged an order worth Rs 0.93 crore from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI). The scope of work includes application software and website development for the Bureau of Indian Standards, New Delhi, with an expected execution period of around six months.

Additionally, Dev Information Technology secured an enterprise segment order worth Rs 0.71 crore from Vishakha Group. This project includes enterprise software licensing, migration of over 550 users, and IT infrastructure implementation and is expected to be executed within three to four months. The company said these order wins are expected to improve resource utilisation across its delivery teams and drive steady execution, operating leverage, and disciplined growth. The balanced mix of government and enterprise contracts also reinforces Dev ITs positioning in large-scale ABCD (AI, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Data) digital transformation programs. Pranav Pandya, founder & chairman, said, "We are encouraged by the steady momentum in order inflows across government and enterprise segments, which strengthens our near-term order book visibility. We will continue to prioritize timely execution and delivery quality.