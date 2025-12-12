Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 23.98 cr

Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 23.98 cr

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) has received its second order from the state of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency has given Letter of Award for 1,200 Nos. of Solar Water Pumping Systems (SWPS) at various locations across the state of Jharkhand under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total amount of the order value is for around Rs. 23.98 crore (inclusive of GST).

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

