Sensex jumps 385 pts; consumer durables shares rally

The key equity indices traded with decent gains in the mid-morning trade, with the Sensex and Nifty extending the previous sessions Fed-fuelled relief rally after a three-day slide. Market sentiment remained constructive ahead of key domestic inflation data due later in the day.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 385.30 points or 0.45% to 85,198.82. The Nifty 50 index added 117.45 points or 0.45% to 26,016.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.49% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.46%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,420 shares rose and 1,415 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company received bids for 17,71,950 shares as against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Friday (12 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.05 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it will close on 16 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 2,061 and 2,165 per share. Park Medi World received bids for 6,40,82,416 shares as against 4,18,18,182 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Friday (12 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.53 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 154 and 162 per share.

Nephrocare Health Services received bids for 71,50,368 shares as against 1,33,87,854 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (12 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.53 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 438 and 460 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 1.04% to 36,378.85. The index added 1.17% in the two consecutive trading session. Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.52%), Blue Star (up 1.27%), Titan Company (up 1.02%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 0.76%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.59%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.49%), V-Guard Industries (up 0.42%), Whirlpool of India (up 0.35%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.33%) and Voltas (up 0.3%) added.

On the other hand, PG Electroplast (down 0.47%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.28%) and Cera Sanitaryware (down 0.08%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Lloyds Engineering Works advanced 1.42% after the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Lloyds Advance Defence Systems, marking its entry into the defence sector. Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) rose 0.80%. The company announced that it has secured export orders worth Rs 9.02 crore from a US-based customer for various trailer wheel segments catering to the US market. NBCC (India) rose 0.67%. The company announced that it has received new orders worth a total of Rs 289.39 crore, including major contracts from NALCO and SAIL Bokaro.

Global Markets: Asian equities traded higher higher on Friday, taking their cues from Wall Street after two major U.S. benchmarks set fresh records following the Federal Reserves widely expected rate cut. The Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday and signalled a softer tone than markets had braced for. Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank will begin purchasing Rs 40 billion worth of Treasury bills each month, a move that injects additional liquidity and gently loosens financial conditions, giving risk assets more room to run. Sentiment in Asia was further supported by signals from Beijing. Chinas top leadership concluded its annual economic planning meeting by committing to broad support measures in the year ahead, with an emphasis on lifting consumption, stabilising the property market and strengthening domestic tech capabilities as the next five-year plan approaches in 2026.