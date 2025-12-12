Max India allots 20,000 equity shares under ESOP

Max India has allotted 20,000 equity shares under ESOP on 12 December 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stand increased from Rs. 52,43,03,620 (consisting of 5,24,30,362 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 52,45,03,620 (consisting of 5,24,50,362 equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

