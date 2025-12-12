Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-Italy trade engagements spotlight automotive, clean energy, agri-food, sports technologies and connectivity sectors

India-Italy trade engagements spotlight automotive, clean energy, agri-food, sports technologies and connectivity sectors

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The India-Italy Business Forum was held in Mumbai on 11 December 2025 during the visit of the Italian Deputy Prime Minister. This visit marked a significant milestone in advancing bilateral economic cooperation between India and Italy. The Forum brought together senior government leaders, industry associations, unicorn founders, and more than 150 Indian and Italian companies. It highlighted India and Italy's shared commitment to strengthening industrial collaboration across priority sectors including Automotive, Waste-to-Energy & Renewables, Sport Technologies, Agri-food, and Connectivity, in alignment with both nations' focus on technology-driven growth and sustainable industrial development.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and DPM Antonio Tajani discussed about expanding trade, enhancing supply chain resilience, promoting technology partnerships, and deepening collaboration in clean mobility, green energy, advanced manufacturing, and food processing. The Forum opened with parallel Sectoral Roundtables and Pitching Sessions featuring focused dialogues on emerging technologies, innovation, and investment models. The sectors included Automotives, Waste to Energy & Renewables, Sports Technologies & Sports Textiles and Agri-food.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

