India-Italy trade engagements spotlight automotive, clean energy, agri-food, sports technologies and connectivity sectors

The India-Italy Business Forum was held in Mumbai on 11 December 2025 during the visit of the Italian Deputy Prime Minister. This visit marked a significant milestone in advancing bilateral economic cooperation between India and Italy. The Forum brought together senior government leaders, industry associations, unicorn founders, and more than 150 Indian and Italian companies. It highlighted India and Italy's shared commitment to strengthening industrial collaboration across priority sectors including Automotive, Waste-to-Energy & Renewables, Sport Technologies, Agri-food, and Connectivity, in alignment with both nations' focus on technology-driven growth and sustainable industrial development.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and DPM Antonio Tajani discussed about expanding trade, enhancing supply chain resilience, promoting technology partnerships, and deepening collaboration in clean mobility, green energy, advanced manufacturing, and food processing. The Forum opened with parallel Sectoral Roundtables and Pitching Sessions featuring focused dialogues on emerging technologies, innovation, and investment models. The sectors included Automotives, Waste to Energy & Renewables, Sports Technologies & Sports Textiles and Agri-food.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app