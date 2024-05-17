Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.58% to Rs 144.26 crore

Net Loss of Shalimar Paints reported to Rs 26.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 144.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 73.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 534.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 483.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

144.26135.36534.91483.81-15.59-4.44-10.13-3.05-22.02-6.44-59.01-23.44-26.42-9.62-73.85-36.15-26.42-9.62-73.85-36.15

