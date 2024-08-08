Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 128.33 croreNet Loss of Shalimar Paints reported to Rs 27.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 128.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 125.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.33125.63 2 OPM %-16.50-3.69 -PBDT-23.20-6.99 -232 PBT-27.04-10.27 -163 NP-27.04-10.27 -163
