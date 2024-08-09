Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 22.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 1631.20 croreNet profit of Bayer CropScience declined 22.62% to Rs 254.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 328.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 1631.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1739.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1631.201739.60 -6 OPM %19.2524.41 -PBDT337.30437.40 -23 PBT315.80406.10 -22 NP254.20328.50 -23
