Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 48.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 48.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.25% to Rs 12.91 crore

Net profit of Hindcon Chemicals declined 48.62% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.25% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.9117.27 -25 OPM %13.4017.89 -PBDT2.083.49 -40 PBT1.893.43 -45 NP1.302.53 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty suggests higher opening for Sensex, Nifty; Ola Electric to list today

US, Egypt, and Qatar call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks next week

Asian shares set to end rough week on a high, yen remains under pressure

Deadly tornado, flooding, and heavy rains plague residents in Debby's path

India's first round-the-clock grain ATM opened at Mancheswar in Odisha

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story