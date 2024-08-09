Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 48.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.25% to Rs 12.91 croreNet profit of Hindcon Chemicals declined 48.62% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.25% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.9117.27 -25 OPM %13.4017.89 -PBDT2.083.49 -40 PBT1.893.43 -45 NP1.302.53 -49
