Shangar Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 31.06% to Rs 6.48 crore

Net loss of Shangar Decor reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.06% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.03% to Rs 18.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.489.40 -31 18.3212.99 41 OPM %-24.6913.62 -15.1218.71 - PBDT-1.361.27 PL 2.982.39 25 PBT-1.920.91 PL 1.271.06 20 NP-1.590.63 PL 0.810.75 8

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

