Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit declines 6.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.36% to Rs 112.70 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem declined 6.32% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 112.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.112.7094.423.363.903.623.413.593.382.372.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News