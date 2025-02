Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 20.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 101.89 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 20.17% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 101.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

