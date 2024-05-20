Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 88.85% in the March 2024 quarter

VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 88.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.06% to Rs 768.40 crore

Net profit of VRL Logistics declined 88.85% to Rs 21.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.06% to Rs 768.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 698.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.51% to Rs 88.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 323.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 2888.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2648.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales768.40698.19 10 2888.622648.52 9 OPM %13.7116.34 -13.6215.17 - PBDT87.39105.51 -17 336.66361.66 -7 PBT29.1160.23 -52 120.50202.52 -40 NP21.54193.18 -89 88.85323.20 -73

