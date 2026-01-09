Aerolloy Technologies secures order from Blue Origin

To manufacture BE-4 propulsion hardware for heavy-lift orbital launch vehicle 'New Glenn'

Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries, announced the award of a development and supply order from Blue Origin for the manufacture of large Superalloy investment castings for the BE-4 rocket engines used on the first stage of New Glenn.

The award of this order follows a prolonged technical, qualification, and regulatory review process, including compliance with applicable international export control and regulatory frameworks, reflecting the highly sensitive and mission-critical nature of the BE-4 propulsion system.

Under this program, Aerolloy will produce large Nickel-based Superalloy housings and manifolds required for Liquid Oxygen (LOX) high-pressure and low-pressure systems. These components operate under extreme thermal, chemical, and pressure environments, demanding tight dimensional control, complex internal geometries, and defect-free metallurgical integrity - a combination that only a handful of global foundries can reliably achieve at this scale.