Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stand at 9.25% in Dec-24 compared 9.40% in Nov-24

Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated in a latest update that the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs declined to 9.25 per cent in December 2024 from 9.40 per cent in November 2024. The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs moderated to 9.87 per cent in December 2024 from 9.89 per cent in November 2024. RBI stated that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of fund-based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs remained unchanged at 9.00 per cent in January 2025. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 6.57 per cent in December 2024 as compared to 6.46 per cent in November 2024. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 7.00 per cent in December 2024 (6.98 per cent in November 2024).

