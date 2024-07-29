Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 19.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 19.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 138.82 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears rose 19.54% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 138.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 121.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales138.82121.45 14 OPM %20.6419.02 -PBDT32.0427.09 18 PBT28.9524.12 20 NP21.6618.12 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off record highs; L&T, UltraTech shine; Titan, Airtel slip

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

Like Abhimanyu, India trapped in new chakravyuh: Rahul Gandhi on Budget

Olympics triathlon cancelled: What is the controversy surrounding Seine?

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story