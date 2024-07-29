Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 19.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 138.82 croreNet profit of Shanthi Gears rose 19.54% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 138.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 121.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales138.82121.45 14 OPM %20.6419.02 -PBDT32.0427.09 18 PBT28.9524.12 20 NP21.6618.12 20
