Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit declines 32.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.04% to Rs 239.82 croreNet profit of Vedant Fashions declined 32.04% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.04% to Rs 239.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 311.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales239.82311.62 -23 OPM %46.9947.55 -PBDT120.24153.72 -22 PBT83.06123.81 -33 NP62.4991.95 -32
