Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit declines 32.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.04% to Rs 239.82 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions declined 32.04% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.04% to Rs 239.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 311.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.239.82311.6246.9947.55120.24153.7283.06123.8162.4991.95

