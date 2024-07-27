Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.47% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives declined 1.28% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.47% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.838.4440.0843.964.144.034.003.973.093.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp