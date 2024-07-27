Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 16.47% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives declined 1.28% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.47% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.838.44 16 OPM %40.0843.96 -PBDT4.144.03 3 PBT4.003.97 1 NP3.093.13 -1

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

