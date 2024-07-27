Themis Medicare consolidated net profit rises 35.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 122.99 croreNet profit of Themis Medicare rose 35.68% to Rs 24.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 122.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales122.9996.65 27 OPM %23.7322.49 -PBDT33.7525.54 32 PBT31.3522.52 39 NP24.6818.19 36
