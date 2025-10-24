Shanti Gears drops after Q2 PAT slips 16% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Shanti Gears declined 2.62% to Rs 511.45 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 16.07% to Rs 21.51 crore on 14.94% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 131.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 16.38% YoY to Rs 28.68 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Total expenses fell 12.07% to Rs 109.17 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 124.15 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 61.50 crore (down 18.13% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 20.55 crore (down 3.43% YoY) during the period under review.

The company generated free cash flow of Rs 12.68 crore during Q2 FY26