Volumes spurt at Gravita India Ltd counter

Supreme Industries Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 October 2025.

Gravita India Ltd notched up volume of 26.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.70% to Rs.1,687.80. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 5.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48981 shares. The stock lost 3.40% to Rs.4,009.90. Volumes stood at 96465 shares in the last session. CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 19.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.29% to Rs.1,417.80. Volumes stood at 5.12 lakh shares in the last session. Shipping Corporation of India Ltd clocked volume of 470.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.43% to Rs.271.07. Volumes stood at 379.99 lakh shares in the last session.