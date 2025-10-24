Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Gravita India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Gravita India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Gravita India Ltd notched up volume of 26.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares

Supreme Industries Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 October 2025.

The stock rose 5.70% to Rs.1,687.80. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 5.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48981 shares. The stock lost 3.40% to Rs.4,009.90. Volumes stood at 96465 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 19.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.29% to Rs.1,417.80. Volumes stood at 5.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd clocked volume of 470.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.43% to Rs.271.07. Volumes stood at 379.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Sammaan Capital Ltd recorded volume of 640.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 141.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.19% to Rs.188.68. Volumes stood at 190.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

