Shanti Gold International rose 4.58% to Rs 192 after the company reported a robust operational performance for the quarter and full year ended 31 March 2026, driven by strong demand and elevated gold prices.

For Q4 FY26, the company reported volume growth of 25% YoY despite volatility in gold prices, reflecting resilient demand and strong client relationships. Revenue surged over 120% YoY during the quarter, supported by both higher volumes and favourable gold price trends. The company said this marked its strongest quarterly performance to date, aided by wedding season demand.

On a full-year basis, gold volumes rose 15% YoY in FY26, while revenues increased by more than 80% YoY, driven by steady demand from existing clients as well as new customer additions.