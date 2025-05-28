Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 75.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 75.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 198.68% to Rs 47.37 crore

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries rose 75.98% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 198.68% to Rs 47.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.90% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 92.84% to Rs 79.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales47.3715.86 199 79.4341.19 93 OPM %7.2414.06 -3.716.31 - PBDT3.162.20 44 2.162.51 -14 PBT3.152.19 44 2.142.49 -14 NP3.151.79 76 2.142.04 5

