Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 75.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 198.68% to Rs 47.37 crore

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries rose 75.98% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 198.68% to Rs 47.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.90% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 92.84% to Rs 79.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

