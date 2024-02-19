Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX climbed 5.22% to 16.02.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,160.60, a premium of 38.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,122.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 81.55 points or 0.37% to 22,122.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.22% to 16.02.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

