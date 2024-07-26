Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.36% to Rs 414.18 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 25.20% to Rs 102.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.36% to Rs 414.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 277.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.414.18277.3135.4644.92134.92110.90131.18108.23102.8082.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp