Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.36% to Rs 414.18 croreNet profit of Share India Securities rose 25.20% to Rs 102.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.36% to Rs 414.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 277.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales414.18277.31 49 OPM %35.4644.92 -PBDT134.92110.90 22 PBT131.18108.23 21 NP102.8082.11 25
