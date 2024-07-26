Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.76% to Rs 588.62 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Life Sciences declined 17.70% to Rs 111.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.76% to Rs 588.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 578.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.588.62578.4527.1033.39164.63194.62150.24182.01111.48135.45

