Share India Securities to invest additional Rs 27.99 cr in Share India Capital Services

Share India Securities will additionally invest Rs 27.99 crore in Share India Capital Services (SICSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The investment shall be made by way of subscription to 81,63,265 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 24.30 per share, aggregating to Rs 34.30 per share, offered by SICSPL on a rights basis.

