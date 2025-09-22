Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Share India Securities to invest additional Rs 27.99 cr in Share India Capital Services

Share India Securities to invest additional Rs 27.99 cr in Share India Capital Services

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Share India Securities will additionally invest Rs 27.99 crore in Share India Capital Services (SICSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The investment shall be made by way of subscription to 81,63,265 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 24.30 per share, aggregating to Rs 34.30 per share, offered by SICSPL on a rights basis.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

