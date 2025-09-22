Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 1.30 lakh equity shares under ESOP

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 1.30 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 130,723 equity shares under ESOP on 22 September 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 541,130,495 consisting of 108,226,099 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 541,784,110 consisting of 108,356,822 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

